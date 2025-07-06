Vijay L. Bhambwani’s Ticker: Beneath the surface, an undertone of cautious optimism
Vijay L. Bhambwani 6 min read 06 Jul 2025, 04:11 PM IST
Summary
Yes; there is indeed nervousness in the market, but there are also signs that bulls remain optimistic. Trading in options? Stay light, expect volatility - the Jane Street hangover remains. Here's what to watch this week.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Dear reader,
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story