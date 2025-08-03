Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: Bulls are running out of time
Vijay L Bhambwani 8 min read 03 Aug 2025, 03:38 PM IST
The market is at a tipping point. If bulls don't step up fast and move aggressively into banking and financial stocks, they might get overwhelmed. For the Nifty, The last mile support is at the 24,200 threshold which must be defended, or bulls can face even more distress.
