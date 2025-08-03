Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: Bulls are running out of time

On the global stage, last week I wrote about pension regulations in US and Europe threatening to slow down inflows into financial markets in the coming quarters. You can read it here. That has the potential to spook bulls globally. As I have written in my past articles, this is the phase of procyclical hysteresis in financial asset markets. This phenomenon occurs when asset prices revert to the prevalent economic realities, after moving against it for a while. The 2020-2024 period was one such period of counter-cyclicality, when businesses were sluggish but financial markets were defying gravity. The mean reversion is anything but smooth and retail traders run the risk of being hurt the most.