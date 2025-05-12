Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: Markets under “fog of war”

The primary fear gripping retail sentiments is whether the two sides will go to a full-scale war, and whether nuclear weapons will be used. In my humble opinion, the answer to both these questions is—no. Remember the last serious military engagement between Indian and Pakistani forces was during the Kargil conflict. Note the word “conflict" and not war. The Indian armed forces did not classify Kargil as a full-blown war but as a LICO (low-intensity combat operation). The level of engagement, loss of lives, and armaments used was far greater than in the current operations. Total mobilisation, cancellation of leave of all military personnel, has not been put in place, and no declaration of war has been sounded.