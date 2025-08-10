Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: Retail bulls latching on to slender hope
Vijay L Bhambwani 7 min read 10 Aug 2025, 04:10 PM IST
Summary
The retail segment continues to display signs of a bullish hangover and is buying the dips in reflex action.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Dear reader,
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story