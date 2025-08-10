Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: Retail bulls latching on to slender hope

The roller coaster ride on account of newsflow continued unabated as US President Donald Trump sprang a negative surprise on India by imposing 50% tariffs. On the global markets front, there are two bits of news that can extend a sliver of hope to the bull camps. Firstly, Donald Trump has signed the executive order to allow US citizens’ retirement savings (Plan 401k) to be invested in riskier assets. That includes but is not limited to equities and cryptocurrencies. Secondly, Trump and Putin will meet on 15 August in Alaska to consider ways and means to end the Russia-Ukraine war. The first trigger is a short-term positive and long-term negative because retail traders seldom look past their noses. Empirical evidence is testimony to the negative fallout of retirement money influencing markets by its entry and exit. The US market fall of 2008 due to the plan Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (Erisa) is an example. The second trigger is a positive one, provided a solution is found.