My two bits—shutting the Gulf of Hormuz will be Iran’s last resort of desperation and not a priority. Oil prices may rise in the very near term unless fresh catalytic news sparks another panic buying and/or short covering. And yes, Iran will attempt a retaliatory attack since many of its senior military commanders, including the chief of staff, have been killed in this attack. If no retaliation is attempted, public anger may overthrow the regime. Which means there is a 1 in 3 probability of oil prices rising over the medium term. All other factors remaining constant, I maintain my view that the energy markets are comfortably supplied.