Vikram Solar IPO listing tomorrow: Here’s what GMP, subscription status, hint ahead of debut

Vikram Solar listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday, August 26). Vikram Solar IPO allotment was finalised on Friday, August 22. For those who have been allocated shares, the crediting of shares to demat accounts will occur today, Monday, August 25. The process of refunding those who have not yet received their shares will likewise be finished today.

Advertisement

The Solar module maker launched its IPO for subscription from Tuesday, August 19 to Thursday, August 21. By the conclusion of the bidding period, the offering received a healthy response, particularly from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) who subscribed 142.79 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 50.90 times subscription. Retail investors showed a subscription rate of 7.65 times. Notably, on the third day of the IPO, Vikram Solar IPO subscription status stood at 54.63 times, as per NSE data.

Vikram Solar IPO reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has equity shares aggregating up to ₹100 million.

Advertisement

Vikram Solar IPO price band was fixed in the range of ₹315 to ₹332 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Vikram Solar IPO lot size is 45 equity shares and in multiples of 45 equity shares thereafter.

Vikram Solar IPO GMP today Let's check what does Vikram Solar IPO GMP today signal ahead of listing.

Vikram Solar IPO GMP today is +41. This indicates Vikram Solar share price were trading at a premium of ₹41 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vikram Solar share price was indicated at ₹373 apiece, which is 12.35% higher than the IPO price of ₹332.

Advertisement

According to the grey market activities observed over the past 15 sessions, the IPO GMP is currently on the rise and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹69, as per insights from investorgain.com experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Vikram Solar IPO details Vikram Solar IPO comprises a fresh issue of 4.52 crore shares valued at ₹1,500 crore, along with an offer for sale comprising 1.75 crore shares totaling ₹579.37 crore from promoters Gyanesh Chaudhary, Vikram Capital Management, and Anil Chaudhary.

The funds raised from the new issue will be utilized for partially funding the capital expenditures for both Phase-I and Phase-II of the project. On the other hand, the proceeds from the selling shareholders will be retained by them.

Advertisement

At present, the promoters hold a 77.64% stake in the company, while the remaining 22.36% of the shares are owned by the public, including Arpit Khandelwal from Plutus Wealth Management.

JM Financial Ltd serves as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd functions as the registrar for the issue.