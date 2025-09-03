Subscribe

Vikran Engineering shares make muted debut, lists at ₹99 on NSE, up just 2% from IPO price

Vikran Engineering shares debuted on September 3, listing at 99 on NSE, a 2.06% premium. The IPO was oversubscribed 24.87 times, raising 772 crore. The company specializes in EPC projects and reported a revenue increase to 915.84 crore in FY2024-25.

Pranati Deva
Published3 Sep 2025, 09:59 AM IST
Advertisement
Vikran Engineering shares debuted on September 3, listing at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>99 on NSE, a 2.06% premium. The IPO was oversubscribed 24.87 times, raising <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>772 crore. The company specializes in EPC projects and reported a revenue increase to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>915.84 crore in FY2024-25.
Vikran Engineering shares debuted on September 3, listing at ₹99 on NSE, a 2.06% premium. The IPO was oversubscribed 24.87 times, raising ₹772 crore. The company specializes in EPC projects and reported a revenue increase to ₹915.84 crore in FY2024-25.

Vikran Engineering IPO Listing: Vikran Engineering shares made a muted debut on the bourses on Wednesday, September 3, listing at 99 on NSE, a premium of just 2.06 per cent to their issue price of 97. Meanwhile, on BSE, it listed at 99.70, up 2.78 per cent from issue price.

Advertisement

The Vikran Engineering IPO garnered overwhelming interest from investors, closing with a total subscription of 24.87 times. During the subscription period from August 26 to August 29, 2025, the issue attracted 138.57 crore bids against the 5.57 crore shares on offer.

Breaking down by investor category, the retail segment recorded an impressive subscription of 11.56 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) showed exceptionally strong demand, subscribing 61.77 times, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) quota was subscribed 20.51 times.

Vikran Engineering IPO Details

Vikran Engineering successfully raised 772 crore through its recent public issue, which consisted of a fresh issue of 7.43 crore shares worth 721 crore and an offer for sale of 0.53 crore shares valued at 51 crore. The funds mobilised from the IPO are intended to support the company’s working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

The issue was priced in the band of 92 to 97 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. Retail investors were able to participate with a minimum investment of 13,616.

Ahead of the public issue, Vikran Engineering garnered 231.60 crore from anchor investors on August 25, 2025. Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. served as the book running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. acted as the registrar.

About Vikran Engineering

Founded in 2008, Vikran Engineering Limited is a prominent EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) company with a diversified portfolio spanning power transmission, water infrastructure, railway, and solar energy projects. The company offers comprehensive solutions, including underground water distribution, surface water extraction, overhead tanks, and distribution networks, while also specialising in extra-high voltage substations of up to 400kV.

Advertisement

As of June 30, 2025, Vikran Engineering had successfully executed 45 projects across 14 states, with a cumulative value of 19,199.17 million. Its ongoing work comprises 44 projects with an order book worth 24,424.39 million. The company’s key clients include major government and public sector entities such as NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, and various state utilities.

Financially, the company reported a revenue from operations of 915.84 crore in FY2024-25, reflecting a 16.52 percent increase from 785.94 crore in the previous fiscal year. Net profit rose to 77.81 crore, up 3.98 percent from 74.83 crore in FY2023-24, underlining steady growth and operational resilience.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
IPOIPO ListingIndian Stock MarketsStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsVikran Engineering shares make muted debut, lists at ₹99 on NSE, up just 2% from IPO price
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks