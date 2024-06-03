Vilas Transcore share price makes a bumper debut, stock opens with 46% premium at ₹215 apiece on NSE SME
Vilas Transcore share price opens strong at ₹215 on NSE SME, but later declines by over 3%.
Vilas Transcore share price made a bumper debut on NSE SME today. Vilas Transcore share price opened at ₹215, which is 46.26% higher than the issue price of ₹147. However, following a positive opening, the stock fell over 3%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started