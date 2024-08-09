Vilin Bio Med, Avalon Technologies & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Vilin Bio Med, Avalon Technologies, Nandani Creation, Akshar Spintex, Equippp Social Impact Technologies

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint
Livemint

Shares of Vilin Bio Med, Avalon Technologies, Nandani Creation, Akshar Spintex, Equippp Social Impact Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 213.6(0.89%) points and Sensex was up by 770.7(0.98%) points at 09 Aug 2024 10:59:57 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 309.0(0.62%) points at 09 Aug 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Affle India, Lupin, Zydus Lifesciences, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Colgate Palmolive India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
HomeMarketsVilin Bio Med, Avalon Technologies & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

152.25
11:04 AM | 9 AUG 2024
1.75 (1.16%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

330.95
11:04 AM | 9 AUG 2024
8.25 (2.56%)

Bharat Electronics

302.75
11:04 AM | 9 AUG 2024
4.45 (1.49%)

Tata Power

419.95
11:04 AM | 9 AUG 2024
1.95 (0.47%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Kfin Technologies

985.65
10:59 AM | 9 AUG 2024
76.6 (8.43%)

NBCC India

182.40
11:00 AM | 9 AUG 2024
13.5 (7.99%)

Avanti Feeds

719.80
11:00 AM | 9 AUG 2024
51.8 (7.75%)

Affle India

1,599.55
11:00 AM | 9 AUG 2024
113.3 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,451.0062.00
    Chennai
    71,212.001,237.00
    Delhi
    70,312.00-628.00
    Kolkata
    70,589.00-282.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue