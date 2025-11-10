Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities suggests these stocks to buy for short-term

Stock market today: The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, experienced gains on Monday, following positive trends across Asia amid hopes that a resolution to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown is imminent, while post-earnings boosts in specific stocks also supported the market.

The Nifty 50 increased by 0.48% to reach 25,614 . 20, and the BSE Sensex climbed 0.49% to 83,640.28 as of 14:12 IST.

Analysts suggested that the conclusion of the 40-day shutdown could trigger a temporary uptick in markets.

The rising optimism regarding a possible resolution to the extended U.S. government shutdown has enhanced market sentiment. Positive quarterly earnings have led analysts to adjust their corporate profit forecasts for the upcoming quarters, which has in turn increased overall risk appetite, according to experts.

Market Views - Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities Nifty 50 On Friday, Nifty 50 extended its losing streak for the third straight session, slipping 17 points to close at 25,492. The index opened 76 points lower and further declined to an intraday low of 25,318. However, after the initial bout of weakness, Nifty 50 staged a sharp recovery of 233 points from the morning low.

On a weekly basis, Nifty 50 recorded its second consecutive week of decline, posting a loss of 0.89%. Overall, the index has corrected 786 points from the recent swing high of 26,104. Technically, Nifty 50 found support at its 50-day exponential moving average (DEMA), triggering a healthy rebound.

The convergence of the downward sloping trendline (joining swing highs of 25,669 and 25,448) with the 50 DEMA near 25,300 has reinforced this support zone. On the upside, the 20 DEMA at 25,590 is likely to act as immediate resistance, while the next hurdle is placed around 25,800.

Stock Picks Buy HCL Tech(1,540) | Target ₹ 1,640 | Stop-loss ₹ 1,470 On 7 th Nov 2025, HCL Tech formed bullish hammer candlestick pattern on the daily chart. Primary trend of stock has been bullish as it has been trading above key moving averages. IT index has broken out from the consolidation pattern on the short term charts. Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength in the current trend.

Buy Tata Communication (1,856) | Target ₹ 1,990 | Stop-loss ₹ 1,760 After some consolidation, Tata Communication share price has reached the change of polarity level support derived from the previous swing high. This could result in the resumption of primary uptrend. Stock is placed above all key moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames.

Buy Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) (141.80) | Target ₹ 150 | Stop-loss ₹ 135 SAIL share price has broken out from bullish inverted head and shoulder pattern on the weekly charts. Metal index has been one of the outperformers in the recent trend of the market. Price is rising along with the healthy volumes. Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength in the current trend.

