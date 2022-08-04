Vodafone Idea investors remain in pain

While Q1FY23 net loss narrowed to ₹7,296 crore from ₹7,319 crore in the year-ago quarter, it was higher than analysts' estimates. Revenues rose 13% year-on-year, though. Average revenue per user (ARPU) improved to ₹128, up 3.2% sequentially. Remember, the company had taken tariff hikes in November and is seeing some flow-through impact of the same. But this doesn't provide much relief to its investors given that the company continues to lose subscribers.