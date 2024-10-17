Vodafone Idea share are down by -0.22%, Nifty down by -0.51%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹ 9.33 and closed at ₹ 9.27. The stock reached a high of ₹ 9.39 and a low of ₹ 9.11 during the day.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:02 today, Vodafone Idea shares are trading at price ₹9.27, -0.22% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81150.7, down by -0.43%. The stock has hit a high of ₹9.39 and a low of ₹9.11 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 9.18 10 9.44 20 10.37 50 13.30 100 14.64 300 14.46

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Vodafone Idea was -33.58% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.69% MF holding, & 12.78% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.67% in to 12.78% in the quarter.