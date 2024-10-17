Vodafone Idea share are down by -0.22%, Nifty down by -0.51%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|9.18
|10
|9.44
|20
|10.37
|50
|13.30
|100
|14.64
|300
|14.46
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Vodafone Idea was -33.58% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.69% MF holding, & 12.78% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.67% in to 12.78% in the quarter.
Vodafone Idea share price down -0.22% today to trade at ₹9.27 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Railtel Corporation Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.51% & -0.43% each respectively.