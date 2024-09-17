Hello User
Vodafone Idea share are down by -0.3%, Nifty up by 0.06%

Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 13.24 and closed slightly lower at 13.20. The stock reached a high of 13.28 and a low of 13.12 during the day.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

At 17 Sep 11:02 today, Vodafone Idea shares are trading at price 13.2, -0.3% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83058.4, up by 0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 13.28 and a low of 13.12 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
513.36
1014.03
2015.00
5015.69
10015.15
30014.77

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Vodafone Idea was -68.85% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

The company has a 37.17% promoter holding, 0.69% MF holding, & 12.78% FII holding as per filings in the july quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.67% in april to 12.78% in the july quarter.

Vodafone Idea share price down -0.3% today to trade at 13.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Railtel Corporation Of India are falling today, but its peers Bharti Airtel are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.06% & 0.08% each respectively.

