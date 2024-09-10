Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Vodafone Idea share are up by 2.8%, Nifty up by 0.08%

Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 13.32 and closed at 13.57. The stock reached a high of 13.72 and a low of 13.30 during the session.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

At 10 Sep 11:06 today, Vodafone Idea shares are trading at price 13.57, 2.8% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81700.21, up by 0.17%. The stock has hit a high of 13.72 and a low of 13.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
514.69
1015.33
2015.63
5016.14
10015.15
30014.79

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 13.52, 13.85, & 14.12, whereas it has key support levels at 12.92, 12.65, & 12.32.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Vodafone Idea was -0.50% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.13% with a target price of 12.1952.

The company has a 37.17% promoter holding, 0.69% MF holding, & 12.78% FII holding as per filings in the july quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.43% in april to 0.69% in july.

The FII holding has increased from 12.67% in april to 12.78% in july quarter.

Vodafone Idea share price has gained 2.8% today to trade at 13.57 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.08% & 0.17% each respectively.

