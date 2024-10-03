Vodafone Idea share are down by -2.06%, Nifty down by -1.5%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 10.12 and closed at 9.97. The stock reached a high of 10.16 and a low of 9.95 during the day.

Livemint
Published3 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:00 today, Vodafone Idea shares are trading at price 9.97, -2.06% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82952.65, down by -1.56%. The stock has hit a high of 10.16 and a low of 9.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
510.40
1011.00
2012.42
5014.46
10014.95
30014.65

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 10.45, 10.72, & 10.92, whereas it has key support levels at 9.98, 9.78, & 9.51.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Vodafone Idea was -36.22% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.33% with a target price of 11.00.

The company has a 37.17% promoter holding, 0.69% MF holding, & 12.78% FII holding as per filings in the july quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.43% in april to 0.69% in the july quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.67% in april to 12.78% in the july quarter.

Vodafone Idea share price down -2.06% today to trade at 9.97 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Railtel Corporation Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.5% & -1.56% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsVodafone Idea share are down by -2.06%, Nifty down by -1.5%

Most Active Stocks

HDFC Bank share price

1,706.75
12:01 PM | 3 OCT 2024
-19.4 (-1.12%)

Reliance Industries share price

2,864.95
12:01 PM | 3 OCT 2024
-64.85 (-2.21%)

Tata Steel share price

167.40
12:01 PM | 3 OCT 2024
0.4 (0.24%)

Tata Motors share price

928.55
12:01 PM | 3 OCT 2024
-36.8 (-3.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Jubilant Ingrevia share price

823.00
11:54 AM | 3 OCT 2024
47.8 (6.17%)

Angel Broking share price

2,754.90
11:54 AM | 3 OCT 2024
154.85 (5.96%)

Petronet LNG share price

361.90
11:54 AM | 3 OCT 2024
17.65 (5.13%)

Just Dial share price

1,224.20
11:53 AM | 3 OCT 2024
59.4 (5.1%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,475.00560.00
    Chennai
    77,481.00560.00
    Delhi
    77,633.00560.00
    Kolkata
    77,485.00560.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.