Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Vodafone Idea share price are down by -4.97%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 8.54 and closed at 8.03. The stock reached a high of 8.54 during the day and a low of 8.02. This indicates a decline in the stock price by the end of the trading session.

Livemint
Published4 Nov 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Vodafone IdeaShare Price Today on 04-11-2024
Vodafone IdeaShare Price Today on 04-11-2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:00 today, Vodafone Idea shares are trading at price 8.03, -4.97% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78448.58, down by -1.6%. The stock has hit a high of 8.54 and a low of 8.02 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
58.09
108.14
208.67
5011.37
10013.89
30014.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 8.29, 8.46, & 8.75, whereas it has key support levels at 7.83, 7.54, & 7.37.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Vodafone Idea was 8.58% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 36.99% with a target price of 11.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.66% MF holding, & 12.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.69% in june to 0.66% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.78% in june to 12.69% in the september quarter.

Vodafone Idea share price down -4.97% today to trade at 8.03 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Railtel Corporation Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.73% & -1.6% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsVodafone Idea Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Vodafone Idea share price are down by -4.97%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

138.20
01:02 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-6.8 (-4.69%)

ICICI Bank share price

1,272.10
01:02 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-19.9 (-1.54%)

Reliance Industries share price

1,297.65
01:02 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-41.45 (-3.1%)

Tata Steel share price

146.35
01:02 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-3.35 (-2.24%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Federal Bank share price

205.25
12:55 PM | 4 NOV 2024
1 (0.49%)

City Union Bank share price

177.50
12:53 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-0.35 (-0.2%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,254.05
12:53 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-9.95 (-0.79%)

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,348.00
12:54 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-12.25 (-0.9%)
More from 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,941.30
12:54 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-221.4 (-7%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

618.65
12:55 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-36.9 (-5.63%)

Manappuram Finance share price

150.75
12:55 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-8.95 (-5.6%)

Emami share price

677.00
12:55 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-39.8 (-5.55%)
More from Top Losers

Gillette India share price

10,384.00
12:53 PM | 4 NOV 2024
422.2 (4.24%)

Happy Forgings share price

1,124.50
12:47 PM | 4 NOV 2024
41.65 (3.85%)

Fine Organic Industries share price

5,022.40
12:53 PM | 4 NOV 2024
180.3 (3.72%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,602.00
12:55 PM | 4 NOV 2024
52.4 (3.38%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,415.000.00
    Chennai
    80,421.000.00
    Delhi
    80,573.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,425.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.03/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.