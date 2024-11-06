Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Vodafone Idea share price are up by 0.12%, Nifty up by 0.85%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 8.17 and closed slightly lower at 8.15. The stock reached a high of 8.18 during the day and had a low of 8.01.

Published6 Nov 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 13:00 today, Vodafone Idea shares are trading at price 8.15, 0.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80206.07, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of 8.18 and a low of 8.01 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
58.09
108.14
208.67
5011.37
10013.89
30014.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 8.3, 8.45, & 8.69, whereas it has key support levels at 7.91, 7.67, & 7.52.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Vodafone Idea was -23.97% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 34.97% with a target price of 11.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.66% MF holding, & 12.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.69% in june to 0.66% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.78% in june to 12.69% in the september quarter.

Vodafone Idea share price has gained 0.12% today to trade at 8.15 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.85% & 0.92% each respectively.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:21 AM IST
