Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Vodafone Idea share price are up by 0.12%, Nifty up by 0.85%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 13:00 today, Vodafone Idea shares are trading at price ₹8.15, 0.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80206.07, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of ₹8.18 and a low of ₹8.01 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 8.09 10 8.14 20 8.67 50 11.37 100 13.89 300 14.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹8.3, ₹8.45, & ₹8.69, whereas it has key support levels at ₹7.91, ₹7.67, & ₹7.52.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Vodafone Idea was -23.97% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 34.97% with a target price of ₹11.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.66% MF holding, & 12.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.69% in june to 0.66% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.78% in june to 12.69% in the september quarter.