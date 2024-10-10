Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on : Vodafone Idea share are up by 0.76%, Nifty up by 0.3%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 9.25 and closed slightly higher at 9.26. The stock reached a high of 9.32 during the day, while the lowest point was 9.20. Overall, the day's trading reflected a modest increase in the stock's value.

Livemint
Published10 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:06 today, Vodafone Idea shares are trading at price 9.26, 0.76% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81724.32, up by 0.32%. The stock has hit a high of 9.32 and a low of 9.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
59.70
1010.10
2011.42
5013.98
10014.82
30014.58

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 9.45, 9.73, & 9.87, whereas it has key support levels at 9.03, 8.89, & 8.61.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Vodafone Idea was -53.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.79% with a target price of 11.00.

The company has a 37.17% promoter holding, 0.69% MF holding, & 12.78% FII holding as per filings in the july quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.43% in april to 0.69% in the july quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.67% in april to 12.78% in the july quarter.

Vodafone Idea share price up 0.76% today to trade at 9.26 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharti Airtel, Railtel Corporation Of India are falling today, but its peers Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.3% & 0.32% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsVodafone Idea Share Price Today on : Vodafone Idea share are up by 0.76%, Nifty up by 0.3%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

160.05
11:07 AM | 10 OCT 2024
1.05 (0.66%)

Tata Power share price

469.85
11:07 AM | 10 OCT 2024
8.95 (1.94%)

Tata Motors share price

933.75
11:07 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-5.4 (-0.57%)

Bharat Electronics share price

288.65
11:07 AM | 10 OCT 2024
6.15 (2.18%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

815.35
11:03 AM | 10 OCT 2024
12.9 (1.61%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,829.50
11:03 AM | 10 OCT 2024
19.4 (1.07%)

Page Industries share price

43,998.60
11:03 AM | 10 OCT 2024
95.55 (0.22%)

Tech Mahindra share price

1,654.50
11:03 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-4.2 (-0.25%)
More from 52 Week High

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,248.00
11:03 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-58.25 (-4.46%)

RITES share price

314.70
11:03 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-9.9 (-3.05%)

ICICI Securities share price

843.10
11:01 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-24.25 (-2.8%)

Natco Pharma share price

1,440.95
11:03 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-34.3 (-2.33%)
More from Top Losers

Tata Investment Corporation share price

7,203.00
11:03 AM | 10 OCT 2024
652.85 (9.97%)

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil share price

183.35
11:03 AM | 10 OCT 2024
12.35 (7.22%)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

4,685.00
11:03 AM | 10 OCT 2024
297.75 (6.79%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

15,419.45
11:03 AM | 10 OCT 2024
866.9 (5.96%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,695.00-760.00
    Chennai
    76,701.00-760.00
    Delhi
    76,853.00-760.00
    Kolkata
    76,705.00-760.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.