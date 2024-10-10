Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on : Vodafone Idea share are up by 0.76%, Nifty up by 0.3%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 9.25 and closed slightly higher at 9.26. The stock reached a high of 9.32 during the day, while the lowest point was 9.20. Overall, the day's trading reflected a modest increase in the stock's value.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:06 today, Vodafone Idea shares are trading at price 9.26, 0.76% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81724.32, up by 0.32%. The stock has hit a high of 9.32 and a low of 9.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
59.70
1010.10
2011.42
5013.98
10014.82
30014.58

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 9.45, 9.73, & 9.87, whereas it has key support levels at 9.03, 8.89, & 8.61.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Vodafone Idea was -53.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.79% with a target price of 11.00.

The company has a 37.17% promoter holding, 0.69% MF holding, & 12.78% FII holding as per filings in the july quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.43% in april to 0.69% in the july quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.67% in april to 12.78% in the july quarter.

Vodafone Idea share price up 0.76% today to trade at 9.26 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharti Airtel, Railtel Corporation Of India are falling today, but its peers Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.3% & 0.32% each respectively.

