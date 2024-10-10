Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on : Vodafone Idea share are up by 0.76%, Nifty up by 0.3%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹ 9.25 and closed slightly higher at ₹ 9.26. The stock reached a high of ₹ 9.32 during the day, while the lowest point was ₹ 9.20. Overall, the day's trading reflected a modest increase in the stock's value.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:06 today, Vodafone Idea shares are trading at price ₹9.26, 0.76% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81724.32, up by 0.32%. The stock has hit a high of ₹9.32 and a low of ₹9.2 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 9.70 10 10.10 20 11.42 50 13.98 100 14.82 300 14.58

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹9.45, ₹9.73, & ₹9.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹9.03, ₹8.89, & ₹8.61.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Vodafone Idea was -53.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.79% with a target price of ₹11.00.

The company has a 37.17% promoter holding, 0.69% MF holding, & 12.78% FII holding as per filings in the july quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.43% in april to 0.69% in the july quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 12.67% in april to 12.78% in the july quarter.