Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on : Vodafone Idea share are down by -2.15%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹ 9.25 and closed at ₹ 9.12. The stock reached a high of ₹ 9.28 and a low of ₹ 9.10 during the day.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:02 today, Vodafone Idea shares are trading at price ₹9.12, -2.15% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81370.33, down by -0.3%. The stock has hit a high of ₹9.28 and a low of ₹9.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 9.51 10 9.95 20 11.22 50 13.86 100 14.78 300 14.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹9.43, ₹9.56, & ₹9.68, whereas it has key support levels at ₹9.18, ₹9.06, & ₹8.93.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.61% with a target price of ₹11.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.69% MF holding, & 12.78% FII holding as per filings in the july quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.43% in april to 0.69% in the july quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.67% in april to 12.78% in the july quarter.