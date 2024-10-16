Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on : Vodafone Idea share are up by 1.86%, Nifty down by -0.51%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:01 today, Vodafone Idea shares are trading at price ₹9.29, 1.86% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81476.22, down by -0.42%. The stock has hit a high of ₹9.48 and a low of ₹9.11 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 9.26 10 9.57 20 10.59 50 13.45 100 14.68 300 14.49

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹9.36, ₹9.6, & ₹9.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹8.94, ₹8.76, & ₹8.52.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Vodafone Idea was -10.53% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.41% with a target price of ₹11.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.69% MF holding, & 12.78% FII holding as per filings in the july quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.43% in april to 0.69% in the july quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.67% in april to 12.78% in the july quarter.