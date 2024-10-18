Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on : Vodafone Idea share are down by -0.33%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 9.06 and closed at 9.03. The stock reached a high of 9.09 and a low of 8.87 during the day.

Livemint
Published18 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Vodafone Idea shares are trading at price 9.03, -0.33% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81040.68, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 9.09 and a low of 8.87 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
59.20
109.35
2010.18
5013.17
10014.60
30014.44

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 9.28, 9.5, & 9.62, whereas it has key support levels at 8.94, 8.82, & 8.6.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.82% with a target price of 11.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.66% MF holding, & 12.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.69% in june to 0.66% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.78% in june to 12.69% in the september quarter.

Vodafone Idea share price down -0.33% today to trade at 9.03 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Railtel Corporation Of India are falling today, but its peers Tata Communications are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.14% & 0.04% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsVodafone Idea Share Price Today on : Vodafone Idea share are down by -0.33%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Most Active Stocks

Wipro share price

546.90
12:01 PM | 18 OCT 2024
18.1 (3.42%)

Tata Steel share price

154.90
12:01 PM | 18 OCT 2024
2.55 (1.67%)

Tata Motors share price

910.15
12:01 PM | 18 OCT 2024
18.45 (2.07%)

Tata Power share price

453.85
12:01 PM | 18 OCT 2024
3.8 (0.84%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

992.85
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
62.55 (6.72%)

Torrent Power share price

1,979.90
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
41 (2.11%)
More from 52 Week High

LTI Mindtree share price

6,054.80
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
-346.7 (-5.42%)

Infosys share price

1,877.55
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
-91.95 (-4.67%)

360 One Wam share price

1,056.15
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
-51.1 (-4.62%)

Zomato share price

259.35
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
-11.3 (-4.18%)
More from Top Losers

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

992.85
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
62.55 (6.72%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,522.35
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
282 (6.65%)

Tejas Networks share price

1,194.95
11:36 AM | 18 OCT 2024
70.45 (6.27%)

Axis Bank share price

1,188.40
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
56.25 (4.97%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,135.00220.00
    Chennai
    78,141.00220.00
    Delhi
    78,293.00220.00
    Kolkata
    78,145.00220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.