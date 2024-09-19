Vodafone Idea share are down by -14.95%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹ 12.98 and closed at ₹ 10.98. The stock reached a high of ₹ 13.02 and a low of ₹ 10.98 during the day.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:01 today, Vodafone Idea shares are trading at price ₹10.98, -14.95% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83140.29, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of ₹13.02 and a low of ₹10.98 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 13.29 10 13.65 20 14.73 50 15.52 100 15.16 300 14.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹13.09, ₹13.29, & ₹13.42, whereas it has key support levels at ₹12.76, ₹12.63, & ₹12.43.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Vodafone Idea was -2.14% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The company has a 37.17% promoter holding, 0.69% MF holding, & 12.78% FII holding as per filings in the july quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.43% in april to 0.69% in the july quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.67% in april to 12.78% in the july quarter.