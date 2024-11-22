Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Vodafone Idea share price are down by -2.75%, Nifty up by 0.71%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹ 6.87 and closed at ₹ 6.73. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 6.91 and a low of ₹ 6.72, indicating some volatility within a narrow range.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 11:47 today, Vodafone Idea shares are trading at price ₹6.73, -2.75% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹77722.66, up by 0.73%. The stock has hit a high of ₹6.91 and a low of ₹6.72 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 7.35 10 7.68 20 7.88 50 9.62 100 12.92 300 13.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹7.14, ₹7.34, & ₹7.51, whereas it has key support levels at ₹6.77, ₹6.6, & ₹6.4.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Vodafone Idea was -4.61% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.87% with a target price of ₹8.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.10% MF holding, & 12.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.12% in june to 4.10% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.78% in june to 12.69% in the september quarter.