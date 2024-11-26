Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Vodafone Idea share price are up by 13.47%, Nifty down by -0.09%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹ 7.67 and closed at ₹ 7.92. The stock experienced a high of ₹ 8.28 and a low of ₹ 7.67 during the day. This indicates a positive movement for the stock, closing higher than its opening price.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:04 today, Vodafone Idea shares are trading at price ₹7.92, 13.47% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80121.33, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹8.28 and a low of ₹7.67 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 7.06 10 7.41 20 7.73 50 9.36 100 12.70 300 13.48

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹7.14, ₹7.26, & ₹7.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹6.78, ₹6.54, & ₹6.42.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Vodafone Idea was 476.71% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.01% with a target price of ₹8.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.10% MF holding, & 12.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.12% in june to 4.10% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.78% in june to 12.69% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}