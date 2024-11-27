Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Vodafone Idea share price are up by 2.79%, Nifty up by 0.05%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹ 7.72 and closed at ₹ 7.76. The stock reached a high of ₹ 7.77 and a low of ₹ 7.52 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight increase, closing higher than its opening price.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:20 today, Vodafone Idea shares are trading at price ₹7.74, 2.79% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80016.4, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹7.77 and a low of ₹7.52 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 7.06 10 7.41 20 7.73 50 9.36 100 12.70 300 13.48

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹8.02, ₹8.57, & ₹8.85, whereas it has key support levels at ₹7.19, ₹6.91, & ₹6.36.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Vodafone Idea was 476.71% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.36% with a target price of ₹8.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.10% MF holding, & 12.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.12% in june to 4.10% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.78% in june to 12.69% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}