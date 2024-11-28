Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Vodafone Idea share price are up by 0.6%, Nifty down by -0.78%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:29 today, Vodafone Idea shares are trading at price ₹8.4, 0.6% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79449.81, down by -0.98%. The stock has hit a high of ₹8.67 and a low of ₹8.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 6.99 10 7.30 20 7.67 50 9.23 100 12.59 300 13.44

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹8.7, ₹9.08, & ₹9.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹7.73, ₹7.14, & ₹6.76.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Vodafone Idea was 172.83% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.76% with a target price of ₹8.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.10% MF holding, & 12.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.12% in june to 4.10% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.78% in june to 12.69% in the september quarter.