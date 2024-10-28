Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on : Vodafone Idea share are up by 6.78%, Nifty up by 1.07%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:00 today, Vodafone Idea shares are trading at price ₹8.19, 6.78% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80306.19, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹8.22 and a low of ₹7.59 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 8.19 10 8.66 20 9.19 50 12.14 100 14.23 300 14.24

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹8.0, ₹8.31, & ₹8.52, whereas it has key support levels at ₹7.48, ₹7.27, & ₹6.96.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Vodafone Idea was 36.55% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 34.31% with a target price of ₹11.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.66% MF holding, & 12.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.69% in june to 0.66% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.78% in june to 12.69% in the september quarter.