Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on : Vodafone Idea share are up by 6.78%, Nifty up by 1.07%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on : Vodafone Idea share are up by 6.78%, Nifty up by 1.07%

Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 7.78 and closed at 8.19. The stock reached a high of 8.22 and a low of 7.59 during the day.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:00 today, Vodafone Idea shares are trading at price 8.19, 6.78% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80306.19, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 8.22 and a low of 7.59 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
58.19
108.66
209.19
5012.14
10014.23
30014.24

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 8.0, 8.31, & 8.52, whereas it has key support levels at 7.48, 7.27, & 6.96.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Vodafone Idea was 36.55% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 34.31% with a target price of 11.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.66% MF holding, & 12.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.69% in june to 0.66% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.78% in june to 12.69% in the september quarter.

Vodafone Idea share price has gained 6.78% today to trade at 8.19 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.07% & 1.14% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.