Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Vodafone Idea share price are up by 0.13%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 7.93 and closed at 7.97. The stock reached a high of 8.04 and a low of 7.82 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight increase, reflecting a positive movement within the trading session.

Published30 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:01 today, Vodafone Idea shares are trading at price 7.97, 0.13% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80240, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 8.04 and a low of 7.82 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
58.14
108.57
209.07
5012.00
10014.16
30014.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 8.27, 8.59, & 8.78, whereas it has key support levels at 7.76, 7.57, & 7.25.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Vodafone Idea was -6.79% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 38.02% with a target price of 11.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.66% MF holding, & 12.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.69% in june to 0.66% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.78% in june to 12.69% in the september quarter.

Vodafone Idea share price has gained 0.13% today to trade at 7.97 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.16% each respectively.

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
