Vodafone Idea share are down by -2.06%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 10.66 and closed at 10.45. The stock reached a high of 10.67 and a low of 10.33 during the day.

Published30 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:01 today, Vodafone Idea shares are trading at price 10.45, -2.06% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 10.67 and a low of 10.33 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
510.59
1011.61
2012.96
5014.72
10015.01
30014.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 10.95, 11.2, & 11.42, whereas it has key support levels at 10.48, 10.26, & 10.01.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Vodafone Idea was -1.76% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.41% with a target price of 11.12.

The company has a 37.17% promoter holding, 0.69% MF holding, & 12.78% FII holding as per filings in the july quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.43% in april to 0.69% in the july quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.67% in april to 12.78% in the july quarter.

Vodafone Idea share price down -2.06% today to trade at 10.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Railtel Corporation Of India are falling today, but its peers Tata Communications are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.07% & -1.14% each respectively.

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
