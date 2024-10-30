Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on : Vodafone Idea share are down by -2.26%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|8.14
|10
|8.57
|20
|9.07
|50
|12.00
|100
|14.16
|300
|14.19
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹8.27, ₹8.59, & ₹8.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹7.76, ₹7.57, & ₹7.25.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Vodafone Idea was -0.10% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 41.39% with a target price of ₹11.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.66% MF holding, & 12.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.69% in june to 0.66% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 12.78% in june to 12.69% in the september quarter.
Vodafone Idea share price down -2.26% today to trade at ₹7.78 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Railtel Corporation Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.06% & -0.08% each respectively.