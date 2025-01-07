Shares of Vodafone Idea gained 2.15% in Tuesday's early morning trade, January 07, to reach ₹8.06 apiece after the company informed investors through an exchange filing on Monday that it had entered into a share purchase agreement with iBUS Network and Infrastructure Private Limited for the transfer of the company’s entire shareholding.

"The company has entered into a share purchase agreement with iBUS Network and Infrastructure Private Limited for the transfer of the company’s entire shareholding (i.e., 50%) in Firefly Networks Limited. (“Firefly”), subject to completion of closing conditions, for a consideration of Rs. 45 million. Upon transfer of the aforesaid shareholding, Firefly would cease to be a joint venture of the company," said the company in Monday's regulatory filing.

The completion is expected within 30 business days from the date of execution of the agreement.

FireFly Networks Limited (‘Firefly’) is a joint venture between Vodafone Idea Limited and Bharti Airtel Limited (‘Bharti’), wherein the company and Bharti held a 50% stake each.

Firefly oversees and monetizes Wi-Fi hotspots by delivering top-notch Wi-Fi infrastructure to partners such as educational institutions, hospitals, malls, cafes, public spaces, markets, transit hubs, and corporate parks in major Indian cities.

In a similar move, Bharti Airtel has also signed a share purchase agreement with iBUS Network and Infrastructure to sell its entire 50% stake in Firefly Networks, as per the company's Monday filing. Once completed, Firefly will no longer be a joint venture of Bharti Airtel.