Vodafone Idea shares jump over 2% on divestment move

Vodafone Idea's shares rose 2.15% to ₹ 8.06 after announcing a share purchase agreement with iBUS Network for its 50% stake in Firefly Networks for ₹ 45 million. The deal is expected to close within 30 business days, ending Firefly's joint venture status.

Shares of Vodafone Idea gained 2.15% in Tuesday's early morning trade, January 07, to reach ₹8.06 apiece after the company informed investors through an exchange filing on Monday that it had entered into a share purchase agreement with iBUS Network and Infrastructure Private Limited for the transfer of the company’s entire shareholding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The company has entered into a share purchase agreement with iBUS Network and Infrastructure Private Limited for the transfer of the company’s entire shareholding (i.e., 50%) in Firefly Networks Limited. (“Firefly"), subject to completion of closing conditions, for a consideration of Rs. 45 million. Upon transfer of the aforesaid shareholding, Firefly would cease to be a joint venture of the company," said the company in Monday's regulatory filing.

The completion is expected within 30 business days from the date of execution of the agreement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FireFly Networks Limited (‘Firefly’) is a joint venture between Vodafone Idea Limited and Bharti Airtel Limited (‘Bharti’), wherein the company and Bharti held a 50% stake each.

Firefly oversees and monetizes Wi-Fi hotspots by delivering top-notch Wi-Fi infrastructure to partners such as educational institutions, hospitals, malls, cafes, public spaces, markets, transit hubs, and corporate parks in major Indian cities.

In a similar move, Bharti Airtel has also signed a share purchase agreement with iBUS Network and Infrastructure to sell its entire 50% stake in Firefly Networks, as per the company's Monday filing. Once completed, Firefly will no longer be a joint venture of Bharti Airtel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

