Vodafone Idea, Spandana Sphoorty Financial & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Vodafone Idea, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Creditaccess Grameen, RBL Bank, Banswara Syntex

Published7 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Vodafone Idea, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Creditaccess Grameen, RBL Bank, Banswara Syntex hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -41.15(-0.16%) points and Sensex was down by -237.84(-0.29%) points at 07 Oct 2024 10:59:57 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 14.15(0.03%) points at 07 Oct 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as BASF India, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Coforge, Whirlpool Of India, Dr. Lal Pathlabs hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Au Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
