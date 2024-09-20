Vodafone Idea, UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Vodafone Idea, UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS, Shankara Building Products, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, M K Proteins hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 262.0(1.03%) points and Sensex was up by 879.33(1.06%) points at 20 Sep 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 485.25(0.91%) points at 20 Sep 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as JSW Steel, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, ICICI Bank, Marico, Voltas hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, were the top losers.

