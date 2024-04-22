Vodafone Idea's ₹18,000-crore FPO oversubscribed more than 6 times, led by QIBs
The FPO, which is larger than the ₹15,000-crore FPO by Yes Bank in 2020, had opened for anchor investors on 16 April and retail investors on 18 April, closed on Monday. The FPO shares will be listed on the bourses on 25 April.
New Delhi: Vodafone Idea’s ₹18,000-crore follow-on public offer, the largest so far by an Indian company, was oversubscribed more than six times on Monday, the last day of bidding, led by qualified institutional buyers that subscribed 19.3 times the portion reserved for them.
