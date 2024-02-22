'Volatility expected to stay high in Indian stock market ahead of elections 2024'
Despite challenges, the Indian stock market shows resilience, with Nifty50 above 22. Caution is advised, favoring quality large-cap stocks. Short-term volatility is expected with the upcoming election, said Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Services.
The volatility of the Indian stock market has increased in the last month. It is a combination of both global and domestic factors. Globally, speculation surrounding the timing and magnitude of the season's first Fed rate cut, coupled with selling pressure from FIIs in emerging markets, plays a pivotal role. Domestically, factors such as Q3 results announcement, Budget implications, pre-election rally, and high level of margin trading contribute significantly to the heightened market fluctuations.
