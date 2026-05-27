Volatility play: traders bet on 1.6% Nifty swing either way before next Tuesday amid West Asia uncertainty

Amid growing uncertainty over West Asia peace talks, retail investors, high-networth individuals (HNIs), and proprietary traders are betting on significant short-term market swings to profit from rising volatility.
Known in market parlance as a ‘long straddle’, the strategy involves the simultaneous purchase of both a call and a put option at a predefined level, known as the strike price. Under this strategy, the trader wins so long as the market moves sharply enough in either direction to cover the cost of both premiums.
On Tuesday, these traders purchased 52,000 contracts at the 23,900 strike price, betting on a major market move over the next week. Each contract (consisting of 65 shares) was bought for ₹380 per share before the Nifty closed 0.5% lower at 23,913.7.