Volatility play: traders bet on 1.6% Nifty swing either way before next Tuesday amid West Asia uncertainty

Ram Sahgal
3 min read27 May 2026, 01:50 PM IST
logo
On Tuesday, traders purchased 52,000 contracts at the 23,900 strike price, betting on a major market move over the next week.
Summary
Investors are using the direction-neutral ‘long straddle’ strategy to navigate a market caught between fragile peace hopes and the risk of a sharp oil-driven price shock. Will it pay off?

Amid growing uncertainty over West Asia peace talks, retail investors, high-networth individuals (HNIs), and proprietary traders are betting on significant short-term market swings to profit from rising volatility.

Known in market parlance as a ‘long straddle’, the strategy involves the simultaneous purchase of both a call and a put option at a predefined level, known as the strike price. Under this strategy, the trader wins so long as the market moves sharply enough in either direction to cover the cost of both premiums.

On Tuesday, these traders purchased 52,000 contracts at the 23,900 strike price, betting on a major market move over the next week. Each contract (consisting of 65 shares) was bought for 380 per share before the Nifty closed 0.5% lower at 23,913.7.

Also Read | Nifty bulls eye 500-point rally on peace hopes and Bengal buzz

They will accrue profits so long as the Nifty moves more than 380 points (about 1.6%) in either direction from the 23,900 level before the 2 June expiry. Sellers will retain the premium paid by buyers if the market does not break out of this range.

The seller stands to earn a maximum profit of 380 per share if the Nifty closes exactly at 23,900. Any movement away from this level erodes that profit, with the trade hitting breakeven at 24,280 on the upside and 23,520 on the downside. Beyond these points, the seller starts to incur losses.

Also Read | Nifty hits 23,800 ceiling as bears bet against breakout despite global rally

Will the bet pay off?

Rajesh Palviya, senior vice president (technicals and derivatives) at Axis Securities, said, "The uncertainty over direction has caused traders to opt for the long straddle amid a fragile peace deal being worked out between the warring sides.”

Sudhir Joshi, director at Khambatta Securities and former director finance at BPCL, said, "Given the uncertainty over the peace talks, a long straddle — though expedient, as it's direction agnostic — won't work for buyers if the movement (volatility) isn’t large enough.”

"Generally the writers (sellers) are smarter than buyers of options, but if a peace deal is reached, a sharp 2-3% market rally led by short covering can't be ruled out," Joshi added.

Also Read | Nifty may rebound toward 23,800 as FPIs prune bearish bets

As of Tuesday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were cumulatively net short index calls by 200,355 contracts and net long puts by 434,742 contracts. Retail and HNI investors were cumulatively net long calls by 158,033 and net short puts by 634,849 contracts. Prop traders were cumulatively net long calls by 41,146 contracts and net long puts by 167,907 contracts.

Crude supply risks persist

Brent oil, which fell 6.8% on Monday amid hopes of a peace deal, rose 3.48% to $96.67 a barrel Tuesday on reports of a US ‘defensive’ strike on Iranian naval vessels. At 1.25 pm India time on Wednesday, crude was down 2.28% at $94.47 a barrel as traders assessed the odds of a peace deal. The market will run through 11:55 pm India time.

Control over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran relinquishing its nuclear stockpile remain the key sticking points.

Despite Wednesday's dip, crude prices have climbed 31% since the start of the conflict on 28 February as global supplies have been cut by roughly 10 million barrels per day. The daily global supply is estimated at 110-112 million barrels, Palviya said.

India, which imports 88% of its crude or 5.6 million barrels per day, has been hit especially hard, with the government hiking petrol and diesel prices four times in the past 12 days due to huge under-recoveries by oil marketing firms and a falling rupee. The domestic currency is down over 5% since the war began and was trading at 95.77 to the dollar intraday on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.

About the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previous roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.