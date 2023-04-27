Voltas consolidated Q4 net profit plunge 21.6% to ₹143 crore2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 12:06 AM IST
- The Tata group owned firm in FY 2021-22, had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹182.71 crore.
Air conditioning maker Voltas Ltd on 26 April reported a decline of 21.6 per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹143.23 crore in the March 2023 quarter.
