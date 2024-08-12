Voltas, India Glycols & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Voltas, India Glycols, Aia Engineering, Trent, Lupin hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -15.1(-0.06%) points and Sensex was up by 156.78(0.2%) points at 12 Aug 2024 10:59:57 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 103.15(0.2%) at 12 Aug 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Shankara Building Products, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Jet Airways (India), GSS Infotech, Brightcom Group hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Nestle India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.


