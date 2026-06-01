Volume surge lifts Asian Paints out of slump; margin peak raises caution

Save the best for last—this sits well with Asian Paints’ March quarter (Q4FY26) results, which were announced after all its peers. The decorative paints giant regained the gloss on its earnings, which had borne the brunt of stiff competition, pricing wars and weak demand. In Q4FY26, Asian’s domestic decorative paint volume reached a 12-quarter high of 12.4%. Growth was in double digits in each month of the quarter across rural and urban markets. Increased dealer stocking ahead of price hikes also boosted volumes. Thus, it exited FY26 with an impressive 9% growth in decorative paints volume.
Robust volumes and favourable product mix (better traction in premium-luxury paints) meant 10.6% year-on-year consolidated revenue growth to ₹9,247 crore. This is the first instance of double-digit growth in 12 quarters, Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) said. Premiumization helped narrow the volume-value gap. Cost efficiency and availability of low-cost inventory pushed gross margin to a multi-quarter high of 44.8% in Q4FY26. Ebitda margin expanded 214 basis points year-on-year to 19.3%.