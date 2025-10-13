Waaree Renewable Technologies share price jumps over 13% after strong Q2 results

Waaree Renewable Technologies share price jumped over 12% on Monday after the company reported doubling of its consolidated net profit in the September quarter. The small-cap stock surged as much as 13.39% to ₹1,287.70 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in Waaree Renewable share price today was supported by robust volumes. Around 74 lakh equity shares of the company changed hands on October 13 as compared to its one week average trading volumes of 10 lakh shares, and one month average volumes 7 lakh shares.

Waaree Renewable shares gained momentum after the company announced robust Q2 results. Here’s how the company performed in the July-September quarter of FY26.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Q2 Results Waaree Renewable Technologies, the EPC arm of the Waaree Group, reported a net profit of ₹116.34 crore in the second quarter of FY26, registering a staggering growth of 117.40% from ₹53.52 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q2FY26 grew 47.73% to ₹774.78 crore from ₹524.47 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Operational performance improved during the quarter ended September 2025, as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) more than doubled to ₹157.9 crore from ₹71.6 crore, YoY, while EBITDA margins expanded to 20.39% from 13.65%, YoY.

The company’s unexecuted order book stood at 3.48 GWp, to be completed over the next 12–15 months, supported by a strong bidding pipeline of over 27 GWp.

The company secured new solar project orders totalling about 1.25 GWp and approved capital expenditure plans for independent power producer (IPP) solar plants in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, Waaree Renewable Technologies said in a release on October 10.

At 10:05 AM, Waaree Renewable share price was trading 12.91% higher at ₹1281.10 apiece on the BSE.