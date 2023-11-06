Wait-and-watch mode on for SBI
Summary
- The largest public sector lender’s September quarter (Q2FY24) results announced on Saturday have not moved the needle, with the shares closing flat on Monday.
After gaining 33% in 2022, shares of State Bank of India (SBI) have lost 6% in value so far in 2023, lagging the Nifty Bank’s marginally positive returns. The largest public sector lender’s September quarter (Q2FY24) results announced on Saturday have not moved the needle, with the shares closing flat on Monday.