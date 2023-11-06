Wait-and-watch mode on for SBI

In FY24, the SBI management anticipates loan growth for the industry to be strong at 16-17%. SBI is expected to underperform, clocking about 14% loan growth. In an earnings call, the management stated that they would like to remain conservative on loan growth guidance and would aim to surprise on the upside. “The nature of the loan portfolio suggests that the intensity of this credit cost is unlikely to be as challenging as it was during the corporate cycle. The bank is growing its loan book a lot more cautiously, which gives greater comfort," said a Kotak Institutional Equities report on 5 November.