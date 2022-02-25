Wall St: Dow, S&P 500 open higher as market monitors Ukraine news

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Wall Street stocks mostly rose early Friday as markets digested the latest headlines on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and more US data showing rising inflation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wall Street stocks mostly rose early Friday as markets digested the latest headlines on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and more US data showing rising inflation.

The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin was ready to send a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukraine, as Russian forces approached Kyiv on the second day of Moscow's invasion of its neighbor.

The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin was ready to send a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukraine, as Russian forces approached Kyiv on the second day of Moscow's invasion of its neighbor. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The early gains Friday came after US equities reversed themselves Thursday and pushed higher amid sentiment that share prices had fallen too much.

"We're bouncing from deeply oversold levels," said Adam Sarhan from 50 Park Investment said Friday.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.9 percent at 33,528.61, and the broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to 4,313.56.

But the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent to 13,450.74.

Meanwhile, government data showed spending on goods and services rebounded after a drop in December, with personal consumption expenditures jumping 2.1 percent, a bigger increase than economists had forecast.

Rising inflation has sparked a sharp shift in Federal Reserve policy which central bankers say will bring interest rate hikes starting in March.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

