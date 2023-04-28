Wall Street drifts at end of bumpy week4 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 10:16 PM IST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 213 points, or 0.6%, at 34,039, as of noon Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% higher.
Wall Street is drifting higher Friday, as the market winds down a week of sharp swerves with another batch of corporate profit reports that mostly topped expectations.
